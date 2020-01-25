Questions remain unanswered after Hayward man shot, killed

HAYWARD (KRON) — A photograph was taken just hours before a young man’s life was taken.

JJ Creech was shot and killed in Hayward seven weeks ago and his family is still demanding justice to this day.

“We never got a chance to get married,” Raquel Hernandez, Creech’s fiance said. “We were in the process of planning it we never had a chance to have kids or nothing.”

Hernandez was in love with Creech. The two were engaged and in the middle of planning a wedding when Creech was shot and killed in Hayward last month, just two weeks before Christmas.

He was happy, he was goofy, very smart,” Serena Santos said. “He was my son. He was not perfect, but he was perfect to me.”

Creech’s mother, Serena Santos, visits the growing memorial on Amador Way for her son every day. It’s the spot where he was gunned down.

She hopes to hear from someone that they saw something that could solve his murder.

So far, she said no one has come forward with information.

“Please help me out find my son’s killers or killer,” Santos said. “It would mean the world to my family as well as I’d be able to sleep a little bit better. I’m not going to stop looking for him.”

Creech was born and raised in Hayward and is a part of a very close family. All of them, holding on to each other, during this difficult time.

“We just love and miss him and we want some kind of closure,” Crystle Creech, JJ’s sister said. “All we are asking for is just justice for my brother that’s what he truly deserves.”

Hayward police has not commented.

Creech’s family says the investigation is ongoing, but there are no leads.