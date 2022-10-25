SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Animal shelters in San Francisco have been overrun with rabbits. The San Francisco Animal Care and Control told KRON4 on Tuesday that many of them came from two instances of animal hoarding.

Deb Campbell, a spokesperson with SFACC said, “we’ve had several rabbit hoarding cases in the last 10 years. It’s a real challenge right now as most shelters are over capacity with all types of animals, and rabbit rescue groups are full.”

The SFACC tells KRON4 that stores in San Francisco are not legally able to sell rabbits in the city. However, that does not stop individuals from seeking to purchase in nearby counties.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Campbell tells KRON4 that it is not unusual for breeders to, “get in over their head with small animals breeding, and breeding, and breeding.” She says all rabbits adopted from SFACC are spayed or neutered.

The SFACC is asking the public for help bringing these rabbits into foster and forever homes. Applications to foster can be found here.