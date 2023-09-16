A rabbit was rescued from the freeway on Friday, Sept. 15 and was brought back to an animal shelter (Animal Care & Control San Francisco).

(KRON) — A rabbit was rescued from the side of I-80 on Friday, according to Animal Care & Control San Francisco. Officials say a Good Samaritan noticed a bunny on the freeway and called animal control.

Officers then stopped traffic on the westbound lanes coming from the Bay Bridge in order to rescue the animal. They were able to safely bring the rabbit back to the animal shelter at 1419 Bryant Street.

The bunny is “healthy, uninjured and doing well in our care,” Animal Care & Control San Francisco said. Shelter staff nicknamed the rabbit Elektra “after another female daredevil of note.”

Elektra will remain at the shelter for several days to see if an owner claims her. If not, Animal Care & Control San Francisco will likely put her up for adoption next week.