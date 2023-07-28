SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Animal Care & Control said it is experiencing a “rabbit crisis.” The shelter has numerous rabbits available for adoption, and it’s currently over-capacity with bunnies.

The crisis was compounded by multiple rabbits coming in from dumping in the parks, hoarding, and irresponsible breeding, according to SFACC.

The shelter wrote, “A recent remarkable community rescue of a group of rabbits abandoned in Golden Gate Heights Park has tipped SFACC into crisis mode. The rabbits spent months in the park, fending for themselves and evading capture, until a group of citizens banded together to round the rabbits up. Those involved – including determined teens – netted and trapped the rabbits and transported them to SFACC.”

This bunny was rescued in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Heights Park. (SFACC photo)

“Staff at SFACC asks the public to never dump rabbits anywhere – they are not wildlife – and to get pet rabbits spayed or neutered. Rabbits breed like, well, rabbits, and can have large litters of between five and twelve kits after just a month-long gestation period,” the shelter wrote.

It took volunteers quite an effort to round up the rabbits. (SFACC photo)

The rescued rabbits were transported to the shelter. (SFACC photo)

Some bunnies have been waiting over six months to find a forever home.

SFACC is waiving rabbit adoption fees to qualified adopters. The shelter, located at 1419 Bryant Street, is open daily for adoptions, from noon to 5 p.m.