Racial slur used by Bay Area school board president

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway after the president of the Novato school board used a racial slur during a discussion with district administrators.

According to a preliminary report, Ross Millerick used “the ‘n’ word” on April 27 in a teleconference being held over the hiring of athletic directors.

Millerick allegedly used the slur to describe what happened during a 1998 incident in which students shouted the slur at a San Marin High School basketball game.

The two district administrators in attendance reportedly felt the racial slur was “inappropriate,” so much so that one administrator personally called Millerick to address the issue at hand. Millerick apologized, according to the report.

The report was released earlier this week by an ad hoc committee with the Marin County Office of Education, which is overseeing the district’s operations.

According to the report, Millerick ‘did not use the ‘n word’ as a pejorative directed at assistant superintendent Ferrer or superintendent Cosca,” who were both in attendance during the April 27 virtual meeting.

It is unclear at this time if Millerick will step down from his position.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.