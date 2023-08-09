(KRON) — Authorities are investigating a hate crime that involved vandalism outside a dive bar in unincorporated Fairfield, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said Wednesday in a Facebook post. Swastikas and racial slurs were found on the walls of Thompson’s Corner Saloon on Cordelia Road.

Surveillance video obtained by SCSO shows a person of interest in connection to this hate crime. The alleged incident happened on the morning of Aug. 8.

Photos of the individual can be viewed in the slideshow below.

(Solano County Sheriff’s Office)

(Solano County Sheriff’s Office)

(Solano County Sheriff’s Office)

(Solano County Sheriff’s Office)

Thompson’s Corner Saloon is located at 2147 Cordelia Road, which is right off Highway 680.

“This act of racism is horrifying and offends our entire community. We are working with Fairfield, CA Police Department and our community partners to solve this heinous crime,” SCSO wrote.

SCSO is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information, the law enforcement agency says to contact its Investigations Bureau at 707-784-7061.