Racing suspended after COVID outbreak at Golden Gate Fields

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Golden Gate Fields remains closed in Berkeley as the horse racing track deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Live horse racing at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley has been suspended through November.

This after the venue announced a week-long temporary closure last friday following an announcement that it was addressing a COVID-19 outbreak on the property.

An employee spoke with KRON4 stating they were one of dozens who work here to test positive for the virus but that person has since recovered.

In a written statement, Golden Gate Fields says:

“All positive cases are overseen by the Berkeley Public Health Division through their case managers. Positive cases are required to isolate as per Berkeley Public Health Division protocols and are not able to return to Golden Gate Fields until health clearance has been provided by the Berkeley Public Health Division.”

The statement goes on to say the 1,300 horses stabled on site will continue to receive the daily care and exercise they require.

Since the outbreak was reported, all track facilities have been sanitized and track-wide COVID-19 testing has been performed on employees, including those who work on the backstretch.

Throughout the day Friday, cars and people were seen moving on and off the property.

The track is not open to the public.