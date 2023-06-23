(KRON) — Racist fliers found in Walnut Creek are being investigated by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The fliers were found in the area of Homestead Avenue and Seven Hills Road, WCPD confirmed to KRON4.

Police received a report of a flier on Friday morning but collected three identical fliers in a gutter. At this time, police have not received reports of additional fliers.

Police are investigating, but at this time, no suspects or leads have been developed.

No additional information is available at this time.