(BCN) — Police in Marin are investigating racist messages disseminated in driveways Sunday similar to those strewn in many Bay Area cities for over a year.

Several residents of Larkspur and Corte Madera woke up to find small, clear plastic bags in their driveways that contained leaflets with anti-Semitic and racist language, Central Marin Police said. No one has reported seeing anyone drop off the leaflets or other suspicious activity, according to police.

However, by obtaining surveillance video from residences, police say they may have captured the suspect(s) and their vehicle. Any information gathered is being forwarded to the Marin County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

Similar flyers have been left in driveways in Danville, Concord, Berkeley, Palo Alto and other cities. In February 2022, Berkeley Police and the City Council said the messages there were placed by a “small, fringe white supremacist extreme group” that targets Jewish communities as well as other minority groups throughout the Bay Area.

Though the joint statement in Berkeley didn’t explicitly say what was in the messages, it noted that “identical” anti-Semitic “screeds” blaming the COVID pandemic on the Jewish people had been disseminated across the country.

Central Marin Police are asking anyone who may have video footage from Saturday evening to Sunday morning to share it with them. Police would also like to hear from anyone who received similar material. To reach them, call (415) 927-5150.

