Racist graffiti found on San Jose elementary school campus

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — On Feb. 24, a poster promoting a fundraiser was tagged with the N-word at Robert Sanders Elementary school in San Jose.

The poster with the racial slur targeting African Americans was removed that morning.

But Mount Pleasant Elementary School District superintendent Mariann Engle said the wounds opened by the act of vandalism will take some time to mend.

“And, sadly, this is not the first time that this has happened. Last year, we had two other similar incidents on other campuses. racial slurs,” Engle said. “One directed at an African American teacher.”

In fact, Engle said both of those incidents happened at August Boeger Middle School.

The San Jose Police Department has written up reports in all three cases.

But no suspects have been identified or arrested.

“We are having a new video surveillance system put in in all of our campuses, so that we have up to date surveillance,” Engle said.

At a news conference held at the school district office Tuesday, Engle was joined by two councilmembers and the NAACP.

“We have more in common when we look for our common backgrounds to understand each other, and to love and respect each other,” Jethroe Moore said. “Then we can move forward.”

“This kind of behavior is not going to be tolerated in one of the most diverse cities,” Magdalena Carrasco said.

“Sometimes we don’t notice that our children are listening, but they’re listening and they’re paying some attention, and they don’t quite understand some of the nuances of our language,” Councilmember Sylvia Arenas said. “Some of the nuances of our statements, and unfortunately, they kind of run with it.”

The superintendent does not believe the three cases are connected.

She thinks the latest incident may have possibly been committed by an older student from another campus.

