Racist, homophobic stickers strewn across San Ramon high school

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Racist and homophobic stickers were found across school grounds at California High School in San Ramon, the principal said in a letter to parents on Thursday.

The incident happened last month, but school administrators have not identified the people responsible.

“It is deeply disappointing that this kind of behavior continues to take place on the Cal High

campus and we want you to know that we take these incidents very seriously,” the school letter said. “In this particular case, we did not send a communication about the incident as soon as it happened. That was a mistake and we are deeply sorry. We should have immediately informed our community.”

The school officials said they have implemented several actions to create “a school culture built on mutual respect for all.” They include training the administrative team on how to respond to racist, sexist and homophobic incidents.

They’re also having staff participate in workshops focused on planning anti-racist and anti-biased lessons.

Students are able to get counseling support to process the hateful incidents on campus.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has also come out with a ‘Responding to Discrimination and Hate Handbook’ so that there is consistency across all schools for how staff responds to these situations.

The community will also be able to see the handbook.