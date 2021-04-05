Racist letter sent to Asian-owned business in Healdsburg

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – An Asian-owned business in the North Bay becomes the target of a racist, hate-filled letter.

The anonymous message was recently sent to All Polish Nails & Spa in Healdsburg.

The owner told KRON4 she’s now worried about the safety of her workers and customers.

We’ve learned this racist letter was also sent to other Asian owned nail salons across the state.

Among the hateful stereo-types and epithets within it, Asian Americans are told to leave the county.

In response, city leaders say there’s no room for racism in Healdsburg.

A disturbing and racist letter directed at Asian Americans was sent to the business — The hateful words calling them “ugly,” “smelly” and “disgusting” have left Vicky Mai in disbelief.

“It’s just really heartbreaking. It’s just a really disturbing letter,” Mai said.

The letter was sent to Mai’s salon All Polish Nails & Spa, on March 22nd.

Postmarked from San Bernardino, it came just days after a gunman killed eight people at spas and massage parlors in Atlanta — Six of those victims were Asian women.

“I can’t believe that this actually happened and I hope that somehow things will get better,” Mai said.

Mai is of Vietnamese descent and opened this business up four years ago.

She says she’s never felt unwelcome in Healdsburg. Of the other offensive things written in the letter by the unknown author, it says, “you don’t belong here, and no one wants you here.”

Vice-Mayor Ozzy Jimenez in a post on Facebook said, “there’s no room for the abhorrent and hateful language our API community received. Healdsburg stands on its values of being a welcoming community to all.”

The return address is fake saying only that it’s from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Mai and her staff have since received several other letters and notes showing their support for the business — Some not even from the area.

“They sent me postcards. They sent me emails saying ‘just want to let you know that you are welcome here,’ and it actually makes me feel very good,” Mai said.

Healdsburg police are investigating this letter but not as a hate crime. Under California law, this letter is viewed as a “hate incident.”

Mai hopes no other hateful letters will be sent to her business or others.