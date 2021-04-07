Racist rampage takes over virtual San Jose Easter church service

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose church still reeling from a violent stabbing attack was invaded by a racist rampage during a virtual worship service on Easter Sunday.

Grace Baptist Church notes that the hate speech also came on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

The disturbing intrusion, which included anti-Semitic, homophobic and other hateful attacks, was recorded and forwarded to police.

It’s known as a progressive church — embracing an outspoken, gay pastor: Rev. George E. Oliver. The church in November said it got unwanted national attention after two of its members were stabbed to death, including a transgender person. Three others were wounded.

“There were African American women in that crowd. There were survivors of domestic violence and others. This is not where you do this. And this church just survived a horrible incident in November. Of all days this is not the day for that. This is a day to spring up with hope. So our savior has risen and so have our hopes,” Oliver said to KRON4.

The church has requested 24-hour police protection and has confirmed that Zoom will investigate the hack.

“Hate and violence have no place in San Jose and we stand united against all who aim to do us harm,” the church said.

Along with the local support, the church said over two dozen faith leaders from California and across the country have given their support.