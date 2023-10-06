(KRON) – The San Ramon Police Department has begun investigating racially charged vandalism after California High School’s homecoming floats were graffitied with racial slurs.

Last Friday, prior to California High School’s homecoming, three out of four floats were vandalized with graffiti that included swastikas, words and phrases, and the n-word.

“It’s disappointing that someone, potentially a student or adult, whoever it was, tried to divide and tried to hurt us,” Principal Demetrius Ball commented to the student-run newspaper, The Californian.

Students, parent volunteers, and Cal High’s custodial team assisted in covering the vandalism to ensure the parade continued.

“Our students and parents came together and made it happen in such a short amount of time,” said Ball, “I would like to celebrate that perseverance, that Grizzly spirit, like, hey, [the parade] is something that we are passionate about and we’re not going to let this vandal take away our homecoming.”

The school has notified the San Ramon Police Department.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the SRPD at (925)-973-2779.