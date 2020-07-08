Raheem Mostert requests trade from 49ers, agent says

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Raheem Mostert has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, according to his agent Brett Tessler.
This after there was no agreement on adjusting the running back’s contract, Tessler says.
“After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert’s contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade,” Tessler wrote on Twitter.
After being tossed from team to team with six different organizations, Mostert landed in the Bay Area in 2016 and made history during his time in red and gold.
Tessler called the move “disappointing” after all Mostert accomplished as a Niner.
“Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC & helped lead them to the Super Bowl,” he wrote.
The 49ers traded RB Matt Breida to Miami in April.
The team’s other running backs include: Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon.
