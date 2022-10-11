(KRON) — Las Vegas Raiders star was clearly frustrated following the team’s 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. How frustrated? Apparently enough to shove a cameraman to the ground — an act that was caught on camera and posted to Twitter, where it’s garnered over 516 thousand views and counting.

In the video a clearly fuming Adams can be seen walking off the field and shoving a cameraman to the ground before trudging down the tunnel.

“That’s not what you want to see,” one of the ESPN announcers can be heard saying in the video.

Adams later issued an apology of sorts, saying the cameraman “ran and jumped in front of him,” and saying he was sorry that he “bumped into him and kind of pushed him.” The player said his actions were due to frustration but admitted he shouldn’t have responded that way.