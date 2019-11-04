Raiders escape with 31-24 victory over Lions

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Josh Jacobs #28, Andre James #68 and Kolton Miller #74 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates with fans in the “The Black Hole” after Jacobs scored on a two yard touchdown run against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on November 03, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders defeated the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon by a final score of 31-24.

One the 1-yard line with three seconds left, the Lions had a chance to score, but Oakland was able to make a clutch defensive stop and secure the win.

Derek Carr was 21/31 for 289 yards and 2 TDs.

Josh Jacobs absolutely dominated, completing 28 carries for 120 yards and 2 TDs.

Detroit QB Matthew Stafford was nearly unstoppable, he was 26/41 for 406 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT.

The Silver and Black improve to 4-4 and are still in the AFC Playoff race.

Oakland will host the Los Angeles Chargers for a Thursday Night Football matchup.