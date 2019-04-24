Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch reportedly retiring

Marshawn Lynch is reportedly retiring and will not be returning to the Oakland Raiders.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lynch is not planning to play football again and is reportedly walking away from the NFL.

Lynch spent the last two seasons with the Raiders.

He has spent a total of 9 seasons in the NFL.

He missed 10 games last year due to an injury.

This is the second time Lynch has announced he’s retiring.

He announced his retirement in 2016 while he was playing with the Seattle Seahawks.

He came out of retirement after being traded to the Raiders in 2017.

