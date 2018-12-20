Live Now
Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch to Oakland City Council: ‘Best not lose the A’s’

In just 10 seconds, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch gave city council a piece of his mind. 

“We’re losing the Warriors. We’re losing the Raiders. Best not lose the A’s. (I) Appreciate it,” Lynch said to the council. 

Lynch, an Oakland native, is referring to the A’s remaining the last team rooted in Oakland. 

The Warriors will be moving to San Francisco while the Raiders head to Las Vegas. 

City council has yet to pen a final agreement with the A’s on their new stomping grounds. 

