Raiders release lineup for 2019 ‘My Cause My Cleats’ campaign

ALAMEDA (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders are joining players across the NFL in wearing custom cleats that reflect their commitment to charity.

The Raiders will partake in the “My Cause My Cleats” campaign for the fourth year in a row.

Players around the league get the chance to share the causes that are important to them during all Week 14 games.

"My goal was always to make it to the NFL and just be able to give back."



More than 900 players are expected to present their causes on the field.

“Selected causes represent hundreds of different charitable organizations with varying focuses,” league sources said. “Out of the total, 24 percent of participating players will represent causes related to health and wellness, 18 percent place emphasis on cancer awareness and prevention, while 17 percent of player causes were youth-focused.”

The Silver and Black are taking it a step further this year, involving the entire organization.

Not only will Raiders players be participating in the campaign, executives, front office staff, Raiderettes and game day and stadium staff will also be wearing personalized footwear during Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Quarterback Derek Carr, whose son Dallas was born with intestinal malrotation, will wear cleats that raise awareness to support Valley Children’s Healthcare and hospitals.

Running back DeAndre Washington will wear cleats to address gun violence and to honor his late sister.

Below is a full list of Raiders and their specific causes for the 2019 My Cause My Cleats Campaign:

The NFL recently announced that players are able to raise funds for the cause of their choice through auctioning their cleats via NFL Auction.

100-percent of funds raised will be donated to that player’s charity.

To learn more about each player’s cause, click here.