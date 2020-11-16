Raiders release statement on passing of ‘Ricky’s’ sports bar owner

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Ricky Ricardo, the longtime owner of the iconic sports bar Ricky’s in San Leandro, has passed away.

Ricky was a good friend of the community and KRON4. He always made us feel at home as we covered Raiders and A’s games and chatted with fans.

The Las Vegas Raiders shared a statement to Twitter Sunday regarding the death of their friend Ricky.

“Ricky was a friend to the entire #RaiderNation and his kindness will be missed throughout the East Bay and beyond,” the organization wrote.

The business also shared a statement on social media.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ricky. The family is mourning this great loss, but do appreciate all of the love, messages and condolences being sent their way. As you can imagine our hearts are very heavy and we are responding to messages as best as we can. Thank you ALL for the many years of memories, support and undying love and devotion. Please say a prayer and light a candle.”

Social media users shared their condolences and memories of Ricky on Twitter.

No better place if your a Raider fan. As a New Yorker visiting Ricky's was a must anytime we traveled to Oakland for a game. The place was amazing. Our deepest condolences. May he rest easy. God bless https://t.co/IBOzRHEBSS — Thomas Braconi (@butterz81) November 15, 2020

very grateful to have been a part of this legacy before it ended. rest in peace Ricky thank you for creating the unique atmosphere that was Rickys Sports Bar, a place where Raiders fans from all over the world (seriously) could come and enjoy themselves https://t.co/s0V6NEAtV5 — דבורת הדבש (@kcflexx) November 15, 2020

My 2010 summer was spent at Rickys Sports Bar everyday. Waking up at 4am for the 5am World Cup games. His bar was the only one open at that time. RIP RICKY! — Don Julio (@ItsDonJulio) November 15, 2020

My heart is breaking today as I hear Ricky Ricardo from #Rickys in San Leandro has died. Gram new his father real well and Ricky was never short on kisses and always treated my family well. Can’t believe this. 💔 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/XgmWGEstZ9 — Sheri (@Ldyr8rLIVE) November 15, 2020

Rest in peace, Ricky.