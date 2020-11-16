Raiders release statement on passing of ‘Ricky’s’ sports bar owner

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Ricky Ricardo, the longtime owner of the iconic sports bar Ricky’s in San Leandro, has passed away.
Ricky was a good friend of the community and KRON4. He always made us feel at home as we covered Raiders and A’s games and chatted with fans.
The Las Vegas Raiders shared a statement to Twitter Sunday regarding the death of their friend Ricky.
“Ricky was a friend to the entire #RaiderNation and his kindness will be missed throughout the East Bay and beyond,” the organization wrote.
The business also shared a statement on social media.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ricky. The family is mourning this great loss, but do appreciate all of the love, messages and condolences being sent their way. As you can imagine our hearts are very heavy and we are responding to messages as best as we can. Thank you ALL for the many years of memories, support and undying love and devotion. Please say a prayer and light a candle.”
Social media users shared their condolences and memories of Ricky on Twitter.
Rest in peace, Ricky.