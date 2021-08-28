Raiders return to the Bay to take on Niners

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders return to the Bay Area Sunday for the first time since they moved to Las Vegas. The Raiders will try to go 3-0 during the preseason in a 1:00 p.m. matchup televised on 8NewsNow.

Nathan Peterman is expected to start and play the entire game at quarterback for the Raiders. Head coach Jon Gruden says Marcus Mariota is not 100% and Derek Carr is not likely to see any playing time.

The Raiders begin the regular season Monday September 13 at home against the Baltimore Ravens.