LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Before starting their quest to return to the NFL postseason for a second-straight year, the Las Vegas Raiders have three preseason games remaining. Each will be shown exclusively on KRON4, with a half-hour pre-game show before kickoff and a post-game show after the game ends.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams could make his debut in the silver and black in one of those games. Adams was traded to the Raiders after eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he helped quarterback Aaron Rodgers win the NFL’s MVP award in back-to-back season.

Adams will join a Raiders squad that earned a playoff spot last season for the first time since 2016. Their road to return projects to be challenging, as they will have to go through star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson in the AFC West.

The Raiders have already played one preseason game, opening the NFL preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame game. Here is the schedule for their remaining games, shown exclusively on KRON4.

August 14 vs. Vikings, 1:25 p.m.

The Raiders will take on the Minnesota Vikings in their first year under new Head Coach Kevin O’Connell on Sunday, August 14 at 1:25 p.m. KRON4’s pre-game show with Jason Dumas and Kylen Mills will start at 12:30 p.m.

August 20 vs. Dolphins, 4:00 p.m.

Two of the biggest names to change teams in the offseason when Adams and the Raiders travel to South Beach for a bout with Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins. Jason Dumas and Kate Rooney will host the pre-game show starting at 3:30 p.m.

August 26 vs. Patriots, 5:15 p.m.

The Raiders’ final tune-up game will be against the New England Patriots. KRON4 will have an hour-long pre-game show beginning at 4:00 p.m. with Kate Rooney and Kylen Mills.