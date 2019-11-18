Raiders tied for 1st place in AFC West following 17-10 win over Bengals

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders are now on a three-game winning streak following their 17-10 home victory Sunday afternoon.
The Bengals were first to get on the scoreboard, leading early 7-0.
But the Silver and Black weren’t going to allow Cincinnati to get its first win of the season.
Despite Derek Carr’s one interception, he had a phenomenal game.
The QB was 25-29 for 292 yards and a TD.
Josh Jacobs had 23 carries, finishing with 112 yards.
Defense was a huge asset to the win as well, much to thank to Maxx Crosby.
The 6-foot-5 defensive end had a team rookie-record four sacks, not giving Bengals rookie QB Ryan Finley a break.
The Raiders are now tied for 1st place in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs, who both currently have a 6-4 record.
However, that could change as the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Charges for a Monday Night showdown.
Next up for the Raiders — the New York Jets on the road.
