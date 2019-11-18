Live Now
Raiders tied for 1st place in AFC West following 17-10 win over Bengals

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Foster Moreau #87 celebrates catching a touchdown pass with Darren Waller #83 of the Oakland Raiders during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at RingCentral Coliseum on November 17, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders are now on a three-game winning streak following their 17-10 home victory Sunday afternoon.

The Bengals were first to get on the scoreboard, leading early 7-0.

But the Silver and Black weren’t going to allow Cincinnati to get its first win of the season.

Despite Derek Carr’s one interception, he had a phenomenal game.

The QB was 25-29 for 292 yards and a TD.

Josh Jacobs had 23 carries, finishing with 112 yards.

Defense was a huge asset to the win as well, much to thank to Maxx Crosby.

The 6-foot-5 defensive end had a team rookie-record four sacks, not giving Bengals rookie QB Ryan Finley a break.

The Raiders are now tied for 1st place in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs, who both currently have a 6-4 record.

However, that could change as the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Charges for a Monday Night showdown.

Next up for the Raiders — the New York Jets on the road.

