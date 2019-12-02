Raiders to sign autographs for Toys for Tots at Hayward mall

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Josh Jacobs #28, Andre James #68 and Kolton Miller #74 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates with fans in the “The Black Hole” after Jacobs scored on a two yard touchdown run against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter of an NFL football game at RingCentral Coliseum on November 03, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

HAYWARD (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders will sign autographs Tuesday for Toys for Tots at The Raider Image in the Southland Mall in Hayward.

The Raiders Foundation is hosting the toy drive to bring some holiday cheer to underprivileged children throughout the Bay Area.

Current Raiders players and Raiderettes will be signing autographs from 6 to 7 p.m. in exchange for new, unwrapped toys valued at $20 or more.

The Silver and Black is once again teaming up with the United States Marine Corps Reserve to brighten the holidays for thousands of children through the Toys for Tots program.