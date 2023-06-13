SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 is once again the home of preseason games for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. Three games, including the San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, will be airing on KRON ahead of the NFL season kickoff.

Two of the games, including 49ers at Raiders, will be broadcast live. The third game will air on tape delay. Live games will also include pre- and post-game coverage from the KRON4 Sports Team.

Here is a complete schedule of Raiders preseason games on KRON4:

49ers @ Raiders (Live): Saturday Aug. 12 12:30 p.m. – KRON4 Raiders pre-game coverage 1:00 p.m. – 49ers @ Raiders Immediately following the game – KRON4 Raiders postgame coverage

(Live): Saturday Aug. 12 Raiders @ Rams (tape delayed from previous day): Sunday, Aug. 20 6:30 p.m. – Raiders @ Rams

(tape delayed from previous day): Sunday, Aug. 20 Raiders @ Cowboys (Live): Saturday, Aug. 26 4:30 p.m. – KRON4 Raiders pre-game coverage 5:00 p.m – Raiders @ Cowboys Immediately following the game – KRON4 Raiders post-game coverage

(Live): Saturday, Aug. 26

Stick with KRON 4 throughout the NFL season for Raiders and 49ers coverage from the KRON4 Sports. Team.

KRON4 is also coming to HuluTV on July 31 and to YouTubeTV on June 30.