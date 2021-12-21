Rain arriving in Bay Area with the first day of winter

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The winter solstice is bringing some Christmas-time rainfall in the Bay Area.

Showers start on Tuesday morning for the North Bay, possibly as early as 10 a.m., the National Weather Service predicts.

The rest of the Bay Area won’t be seeing rain until around 3 p.m., which means you should prepare for your evening commute to be a wet one.

Are you ready for the rain? It's on the way. Here are the approximate starting times. Keep the umbrella handy and allow extra time for your evening commute! #cawx pic.twitter.com/eXoDIKb3Gb — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 21, 2021

If predictions pan out, San Francisco could see one of its wettest water years to date before January 1. The water year started in October 2021.

The wet weather during such a busy travel period means drivers should be extra alert and leave more time to get to their destinations.

Last hour of Fall as Winter begins at 8AM. Mother Nature bringing us some rainfall to usher in the new season with showers on the way early afternoon today on through Christmas. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/WRC3jWcJnM — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) December 21, 2021

AAA suggests that drivers should go slower and avoid hard braking and sharp turns while the road is wet. If the car starts to skid, drivers should continue to look and steer in the direction the car needs to go and avoid slamming the break.