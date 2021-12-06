Here’s when the Bay Area can expect rain

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area will see some rain on Monday and into Tuesday morning, forecasters say.

The light rain is expected to start late in the afternoon.

“Rain chances initially return to the North Bay in time for the evening commute before spreading southward overnight. Rainfall amounts will generally be a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch,” the National Weather Service said.

Light rain is in the forecast for Monday late afternoon/evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. Might see a tenth or up to a quarter of an inch with this quick moving system. Here is a model simulation of the system passing through. #Cawx pic.twitter.com/zfYGmi66dP — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 6, 2021

But it doesn’t end on Tuesday! After a brief dryness, the NWS said rain could come back by Thursday. Meteorologists aren’t expecting a major storm, but this week’s rainfall comes after a few weeks of sunshine and no wet weather in sight.

With the late week showers comes colder temperatures as well, so it might be better to plan for indoor activities or bundle up when headed out.