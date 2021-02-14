Rain coming to Bay Area: Track the storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some in the Bay Area may want to move the Valentine’s Day plans inside — rain is arriving Sunday and staying through your Monday commute.

Showers will start in the North Bay in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Expecting some North Bay showers by this afternoon then slowly spreading southward overnight into Monday. Rainfall amounts will be light. Image shows forecast totals today through Monday. #WeNeedMoreRain pic.twitter.com/YHURati0yL — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 14, 2021

KRON4 Meteorologist David Spahr says to expect rain during the late Monday morning commute as well.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the rain is expected to clear out. However, there’s a chance of light rain coming back on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, it’s snowy in the Sierras on Valentine’s Day and through Monday — perfect for a ski date with your loved one!