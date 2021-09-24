Rain enters Bay Area forecast: See when

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area has seen warm temperatures lately that will likely continue into the weekend — but that’s expected to soon change.

Rain is expected to return to the Bay Area next week, weather models show.

A cooling trend will begin next week with hope for a minor shower beginning early Tuesday morning, mainly for those in the North Bay.

Temperatures will be five to degrees below average on Tuesday across the Bay Area.

