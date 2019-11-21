Rain enters Bay Area forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s been a while since the Bay Area saw some rain, but the dry spell will soon be over.

That’s because rain has finally entered the forecast.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says although next week’s rain won’t quite be “atmospheric river”-like, it will still be a significant amount of rain headed our way.

While it’s still a little early in the forecast to tell, the chance of rain is likely starting Wednesday through Black Friday to be the rainiest days, thus potentially impacting holiday travel.

Snow in the Sierra could result in travel issues along I-80 too during those same days.

If you’re looking to travel and can leave early, it’s advised you go Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday or early Tuesday at the latest.

These days should be full of sunshine before rain arrives late in the day the following Tuesday.

Leading up to next week, weather around the Bay Area has remained sunny and dry with averages ranging in the 60’s along the coast to 70’s and 80’s inland.

