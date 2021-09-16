Rain returns to Bay Area; here’s the forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The North Bay could see some rainfall coming this weekend.

The National Weather Service says “rain is looking more likely late Saturday into Sunday.” They predict 0.10-0.20 inches of rain possible in the valleys, and up to 0.30 inches along the wetter coastal ranges.

A deeper marine layer (more ☁) and cooler weather will be the norm heading into the weekend. We are tracking the potential for some rain in NorCal late Sat/Sun. Here's a looks at one model showing rain moving through the region. #cawx pic.twitter.com/jUu8U1o9kf — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 15, 2021

A model shows a line of showers coming into Northern California starting around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The rain starts pushing into the Bay Area on Sunday morning, he adds.

“It’s not going to be as heavy of rainfall, but widespread light rainfall north of the Golden Gate,” Shrable said.

The system could also potentially bring light rain south of the Golden Gate on Sunday afternoon, but it’s not one hundred percent at this time. If anything, the National Weather Service said it would be less than 0.10 inches of rain.

The eastern interior and South Bay will likely stay dry or see just a trace of rain.

Even if the rain doesn’t arrive as heavy as anticipated, be sure to grab a jacket on your way out. The forecast will be on the cooler side this weekend.