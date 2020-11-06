Rain forecast for parts of Bay Area; Sierra snow expected

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/KRON) – The first of back-to-back cold fronts is moving into California, bringing the prospect of an abrupt change to rain, snow and cool temperatures after months of hot, dry weather and wildfires.

The National Weather Service for the Bay Area says temperatures Friday will struggle to warm with maximum forecasts in the low 60’s and high 50’s.

It will definitely start to feel a lot like fall!

Blustery winds overnight ushered in much cooler air with daytime highs for some inland areas falling as much as 20 degrees with today’s temperatures remaining steady in only the 50’s and 60’s.

Chance for rain will be best into the late afternoon and overnight before a clearer yet just as cool day Saturday.

Meanwhile in the Sierra Nevada, there will be multiple inches of snow piling up starting today through Sunday, with the first Winter Storm Warnings of the season going into effect.

