(KRON) – The National Weather Service forecasted rainy days from Jan. 2 through Jan. 4.

The Coastal regions are predicted to receive 1.5 to 2 inches of rain.

The Inland regions are forecasted to have less rain with a predicted 0.5 to one inch of rain.

For your safety, while traveling, allow extra travel time and leave extra spaces between cars. Be hypervigilant while traveling. With stronger winds, smaller trees and branches could fall.