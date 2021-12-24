Rain in Bay Area takes a short pause before Christmas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The rain has taken a brief pause over the Bay Area on Christmas Eve, giving residents a chance for some outdoor activities – but only for a few hours.

A series of storms has been drenching the region since last week and it’s coming back on Christmas Day.

The storm even brought flooding to Bay Area roads on a busy holiday travel day Thursday.

Parts of the Peninsula and the North Bay got over three inches of rain, according to a 72-hour rain total count:

The National Weather Service said light intermittent rain is possible on Friday night, but more likely another wave of showers will come on Saturday, with even a chance for thunderstorms.

