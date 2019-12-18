Rain makes for wet commute across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Plan accordingly and allow extra time to get to your destination Wednesday as rain makes its way across the Bay Area, making for a wet and sloppy commute.

This morning, areas of light, moderate to even heavy rainfall can be expected, with lows in the 40’s eventually giving way to daytime highs in the 50’s with increasingly dry conditions later in the day.

The Bay will see a break from the rain around 8 a.m., with the heaviest of showers having already passed through about an hour beforehand.

Lighter showers remain on the way after 8 a.m.

Areas in the North Bay especially Marin and Sonoma Counties are expected to be hardest hit.

The rain won’t last – as you can expect dry skies for the rest of the week.

But this weekend, rain returns for the pre-Christmas travel weekend.

>> Track the storm with KRON4’s Interactive Radar.

Latest News Headlines: