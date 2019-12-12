Rain across Bay Area makes for wet morning commute

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Expect a wet and soggy Thursday morning commute as rain showers make their way throughout the Bay Area.

Areas especially the North Bay will see showers for much of the morning and into the afternoon, with morning temperatures remaining mild in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day and even as rain tapers off this afternoon, there will still be scattered showers throughout the day, especially for those living further north.

Rain is also forecast for Friday afternoon into the evening before a few dry days ahead into early next week.

Temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

