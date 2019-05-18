Rain or shine, here's what you need to know ahead of Bay to Breakers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- Rain or shine, this year's Bay to Breakers race will be underway Sunday across the streets of San Francisco.

The 12K race is 7.46 miles and begins along the Embarcadero, ending at Ocean Beach.

Race participants run through picturesque parts of the city, including Golden Gate Park, the Panhandle and the steep Hayes Hill.

Several streets in San Francisco will be closed for the race, starting Saturday night.

For a full list of road closures, click here.

Sunday's race begins at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Howard Street.

The race will affect several means of public transportation in the city, including the Muni.

Muni routes in the SOMA, Golden Gate Park, Downtown, Financial District, Haight Ashbury, Inner and Outer Richmond, Inner and Outer Sunset, Castro and Upper Market will be rerouted during the race.

The Muni will provide service back to downtown after the race.

The agency encourages residents who are not participating in the race to avoid using public transportation.

The Golden Gate Ferry has also added an additional route ahead of the race for Sunday morning at 6:45 a.m. from Larkspur to San Francisco.

In terms of safety, the San Francisco Department of Emergency is encouraging participants to sign up to receive emergency alerts during the race.

Bay to Breakers will also have police officers and security at the start and finish lines as well as on the actual course.

Running or watching #baytobreakers? Sign up for AlertSF. Simply text B2BSF to 888-777. AlertSF will send you a text alert for emergencies or significant disruptions impacting the Bay to Breakers race. pic.twitter.com/ybKoLgfbsE — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) May 17, 2019

As far as weather on Sunday, runners can expect some rain in the morning and afternoon, though as the day goes on, temperatures will warm up into the low to mid 50s.

Here is a sneak peek at your #baytobreakers forecast for Sunday in #SanFrancisco Expect rain in the morning and likely continuing into the afternoon. It will be a mild day with temperatures starting in the low 50s warming up into the mid 50s. Breezy SW winds 20-30 MPH pic.twitter.com/VnlkB6AQjI — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) May 17, 2019

Bay to Breakers remind runners and spectators that alcohol and other "illicit substances" are not allowed on the race course.

For more information on the race, click here.

