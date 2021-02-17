Rain comes back to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rain is coming back to the Bay Area after a break for sunny skies on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says rain will likely return on Thursday, but focused on the North Bay overnight.

By Friday morning, the light rain will move further south but also weaken. Mostly, the forecast appears to call for a wet Friday morning drive for the Bay Area.

NWS predicts this will likely be the last of the rainfall for February, but some optimism lingers for some final drops heading into March.