SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Following a dry Christmas weekend, rain will return to the Bay Area for the final week of 2022, according to the National Weather Service. After a dry Monday morning, light rain is expected Monday afternoon with the brunt of the storm hitting Tuesday, according to a tweet from the NWS Bay Area.

Monday will be dry in the morning with light winds, followed by light rain in the afternoon which will give way to moderate to heavy rain and wind Monday night. Tuesday will see more widespread rainfall covering the North Bay to Central California.

Tuesday morning will see moderate to heavy rain with wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph along coasts and mountains. Moderate to heavy rain is set to continue Tuesday night with wind gusts lessening, according to the NWS.

Wednesday will see the wet pattern continue with lighter and more intermittent rain.

Ahead of next week’s storm, the NWS says we’re into pleasant weather headed into the holiday weekend. However, with king tides expected through Saturday, officials are warning residents to be on the lookout for flooding in coastal areas.