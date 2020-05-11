Rain returns to Bay Area forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Grab your rain coat and umbrella if you’re headed out the door Monday as rain returns to the forecast after mostly dry weather.

These late-season showers are expected to bring light rainfall after 11 a.m. to the North Bay, then coming most widespread for the region into the afternoon.

Rainfall totals will remain generally light, with conditions remaining mostly cloudy and most totals around a tenth of an inch.

Monday’s highs will be similar compared to Sunday, with most temperatures remaining unchanged.

You can expect 60’s 70’s across the Bay into Tuesday, with skies drying out for the rest of the week.

Check the latest weather updates and track the rain in the KRON4 Weather Center.

