Rain returns to Bay Area forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Rain returns to the Bay Area forecast starting on Tuesday, so we hope you enjoyed the dry weekend now behind us!

Monday will also remain dry, with skies gradually becoming decreasingly cloudy through the day with partly cloudy conditions into the afternoons.

Tuesday brings the return of rainfall, which is expected to last through the morning into the afternoon.

Rain makes a comeback later in the week and into the weekend, with overall highs remaining mild and cool.

