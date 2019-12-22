Rain, winds return to Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Stormy weather is making a comeback.
After a short break from the rain, showers and winds are expected to return to the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
So far, Saturday has been dry, but the wet weather might creep in late Saturday night and really pick up overnight.
Showers will continue into Sunday, peaking in the morning. Scattered showers are anticipated throughout the afternoon.
If you plan on hitting the road Sunday morning, leave early as slick roads are expected.
By the evening, things should dry out.
As far as winds go, a Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
NWS says wind speeds could reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Stay safe!
