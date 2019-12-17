Rain returns to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Enjoying the dry weather?

Soak up every ray of sunshine you can!

Rain makes a return to the Bay Area forecast on Wednesday.

Showers return to the region late Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.

You can expect the rainfall to remain with us through Wednesday morning, making for a wet commute – so be sure to plan accordingly and allow enough drive time to get to your destination.

However, the rain will be short-lived as the rest of Wednesday is expected to be dry with clearing skies.

The rest of the week will remain dry, but a wet weekend looks to be in store for the Bay as rain makes a comeback on Saturday and Sunday.

