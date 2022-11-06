(BCN) — The National Weather Service says widespread rain in the Bay Area is expected overnight and will continue Monday into Tuesday, with thunderstorms possible.

The NWS also says a high surf advisory will be in effect, as building northwest ocean swell will arrive Monday through Tuesday, resulting in breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet along west/northwest facing beaches.

A “strong winter storm” is expected in the Sierra, with “heavy mountain snow” Monday and Tuesday. “Dangerous travel conditions are expected over the mountains, and precipitation could impact daily commutes, especially Tuesday,” the NWS said Sunday night.

