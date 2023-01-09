SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours.

According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station in the Santa Cruz mountains, and 5.44 over Lexington Hills in south Santa Clara County.

With 4.8 inches, Saratoga had the most rain of any Bay Area city. Other cities that saw big rainfall totals included Santa Rosa with 3.89 inches, Cupertino with 3.76 inches, Redwood City with 3.4 inches, and Santa Cruz with 4.18.

24 hour rainfall totals (Courtesy National Weather Service Bay Area)

The brunt of Monday’s atmospheric river hit hardest along the coast, and weakened as it moved inland. Several major rivers reached flood stage, including the Russian River in Guerneville, San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz, Guadalupe River in San Jose, and Pajaro River in Watsonville.

We have a LOG JAM in Santa Cruz. Water levels of the San Lorenzo River rose above moderate flood stage this morning (23.9 feet!), according to USGS water data. #AtmosphericRiver @kron4news pic.twitter.com/znL6tpYZy6 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 9, 2023

As the #AtmoshpericRiver continues to move through the Bay Area and Central Coast we're also watching the next round of storms farther west. Here's a satellite loop showing all of the lightning flashes. These storms arrive later tonight and Tuesday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ZXPN7ag8gp — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 9, 2023

The National Weather Service wrote that a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” will continue to soak the Bay Area with wet and wild weather this week.

“Another round of dangerous winds are expected tonight through much of Tuesday. Wind Advisories will go in affect tonight through Tuesday afternoon,” the National Weather Service wrote.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable said, “Heavy rainfall through (Monday) morning. For the most part, skies will dry out later today. Rainfall continues on and off through the week, into the weekend, and into next week.”