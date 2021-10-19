Rain totals: How wet the Bay Area is expected to get this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Keep your umbrellas handy for a few more days, Bay Area. We’re in for several rounds of rainfall this week.

A storm is set to begin Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. It will provide “beneficial rain to most of the area,” the forecast said.

The rain starts just after sunset in Sonoma County and moves through San Francisco and Oakland into the late night, NWS said.

After lighter scattered showers on Wednesday, meteorologists predict heavier rain to resume on Thursday into Friday.

NWS is estimating some cities in the Bay Area will get up to 2-3 inches of total rain by the end of the wet week.

Meteorologists predict that Santa Rosa could get between 2-3 total inches of rain, and San Rafael could get 1.5-2 inches.

Half Moon Bay and Napa are both predicted to get between 1-1.5 inches of total rain.

In San Francisco, NWS predicts up to one inch of rain by Saturday.

Livermore and San Jose are both expected to get no more than 0.5 inches of rain.