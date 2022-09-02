Authorities recover “rainbow fentanyl,” meth and cash at a traffic stop on Aug. 30 (Berkeley Police Department).

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — “Rainbow fentanyl” was recovered at a traffic stop Tuesday night in Berkeley, police announced on Friday in a Nixle alert. Police conducted the traffic stop near San Pablo Avenue and Stanford Avenue where officers did a search and found a large amount of illegal drugs.

The traffic stop happened on Aug. 30 at 10:11 p.m. Police recovered the following items:

At least 592 grams (over 1 pound) of fentanyl

Over 100 grams of methamphetamine

$3,800 cash

A digital scale

Plastic storage baggies

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 21-year-old Oakland man, was arrested on suspicion of committing multiple drug-related offenses, police said. Police did not identify the subject.

The suspect vehicle is a four-door sedan that didn’t have a license plate on it. The driver of the car was also unlicensed.

Rainbow fentanyl has been appearing in numerous forms nationwide; it looks like candy and can be deadly if ingested, according to BPD. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

According to the CDC, 71,238 Americans died from fentanyl overdose deaths in 2021, compared to 57,834 in 2020. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a warning Tuesday about “rainbow fentanyl” pills being distributed across the country.