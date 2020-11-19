Rainbow Grocery offers shopping reservations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainbow Grocery is offering appointment-only time slots to do some grocery shopping while the store is a bit emptier.

It’s an after hours program which started after customers expressed concerns about shopping in a crowded grocery store during the pandemic.

The store is still open for its normal hours, which are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The reservations start after closing.

“Once a reservation is made, our workers will have a list and let folks enter the store through our garage, where you will be able to park your car or lock up your bicycle,” the store said.

Customers can sign up online to come after the store closes. They get about 45 minutes to an hour of shopping, and capacity is limited to 35 people to ensure open aisles.

Rainbow started the program November 7, as coronavirus cases started rising again.