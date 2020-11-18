Rainfall closes Oakland Zoo for 2nd day

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — No lions and tigers and bears, oh my.

The Oakland Zoo has closed for the second consecutive day on Wednesday due to another rainy forecast.

“Sometimes the Zoo needs to close if the weather is bad enough to create unsafe conditions for guests,” a statement on the zoo’s website says.

The Bay Area woke up to scattered showers early Wednesday, and the National Weather Service forecasts it will continue until sunset.

Unfortunately due to weather, Oakland Zoo is closed today, Wednesday 11/18. 🌧️



Did you have reserved tickets for today? Click below for info on rescheduling your visit.https://t.co/Ao6OBioc6V pic.twitter.com/2cL51Rp1lS — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) November 18, 2020

People who reserved tickets for Wednesday can use them any other weekday within 30 days.