Rainfall closes Oakland Zoo for 2nd day

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — No lions and tigers and bears, oh my.
The Oakland Zoo has closed for the second consecutive day on Wednesday due to another rainy forecast.
“Sometimes the Zoo needs to close if the weather is bad enough to create unsafe conditions for guests,” a statement on the zoo’s website says.
The Bay Area woke up to scattered showers early Wednesday, and the National Weather Service forecasts it will continue until sunset.
People who reserved tickets for Wednesday can use them any other weekday within 30 days.